Drew Brees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio — Drew Brees officially became a Pro Football Hall of Famer Saturday, headlining the Class of 2026 in Canton alongside Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig.

Brees spent the final 15 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, transforming the franchise and leading the team to its first Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl XLIV. He finished his career with more than 80,000 passing yards and became the first player in Saints history to be elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

But Brees' legacy in New Orleans goes beyond the numbers.

He arrived in 2006 alongside head coach Sean Payton, and together they helped establish one of the most successful eras in Saints history. Their partnership brought New Orleans its first Super Bowl title and helped turn Brees into one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his generation.

That relationship came full circle in Canton.

Brees selected Payton to present him for his induction into the Hall of Fame, bringing the former coach and quarterback back together for one of the biggest moments of Brees' career.

During his enshrinement speech, Brees made sure to address the people of New Orleans and the Saints' fan base directly, reflecting on what the city meant to him throughout his career.

“You accepted me, you embraced me, you believed in me, but more importantly, you trusted me with the soul of the city,” Brees said. “And I would have died to protect that calling.”

For Brees, Saturday's induction officially cemented his place among football's greatest, but his connection to New Orleans remains a defining part of his legacy.

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