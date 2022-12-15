Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach

Drew Brees
Brynn Anderson/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Drew Brees
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 11:50:00-05

Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue, according to The Advocate.

This comes ahead of the Boilermakers' game against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on January 2.

Click here to read more by The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.