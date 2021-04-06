Countdown to the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans begins

NEW ORLEANS — Just hours after celebrating Baylor's win in the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans is on the clock.

The city is set to host next season, a decade after Anthony Davis and Kentucky cut down the nets in the Superdome in 2012. The city's organizing committee spoke Tuesday.

“Next year will be the first time we’ll be back to normal, except it’ll be better than normal,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. "When we get 75,000 or so visitors, it makes a tremendous difference for our city and state.”

Next year is the sixth Final Four hosted by the city (1982, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2012, 2022) which is tied for the third most by a city, tied with Louisville who last hosted in 1969. Only New York City and Kansas City have hosted more.

“New Orleans has a great legacy of hosting five previous Men’s Final Fours, filled with legendary coaches and unforgettable moments from players such as Michael Jordan, Keith Smart, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis,” said the city's local organizing committee co-chair David Sherman. “The 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four is going to be a monumental event for New Orleans in its own right because it’s going to be the one of the largest, if not the largest, major sporting event to take place in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to a release from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the 2012 Fina Four brought more than 75,000 people to the city, and generated $168 million.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel