The Cougars look to grab their first state title in Wrestling

St. Thomas Moore has almost won a state title in every sport. The Cougars are still waiting to bring home a championship in Wrestling.

The programs started a few years ago and very few wanted to participate.

“Some people never heard of the sport,” said Colin Howell. “When a few guys approached me about it, I was willing to give it a try.”

In 2020 they had less than ten guys on the roster. With a lack of experience on the team, they had to teach themselves how to wrestle.

“We would have to go in the film room and watch YouTube videos,” said Robert Pressler. “We taught ourselves how to do different moves and practice them on each other.”

Fast forward to 2024, and they’re close to 40 kids on the roster. Two of them made history by winning their 100th match in their careers.

“I didn’t know at all,” said Finley McGill. “I won the match and walked back to my family like I usually do and they informed me. At that moment I was shocked.”

“Some people don’t get that chance to win 100 matches,” said Colin Romero. “I am thankful that I was able to accomplish something like this in my four-year career.”

Head Coach Kerry Boumans just took over the program a year ago, and the future is looking bright. The only thing he is focused on taking care of business this weekend.

“This administration gives me the resources to compete,” said Boumans. “The goal for us this weekend is to bring back a championship.”

