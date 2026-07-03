Corbin NeSmith finding purpose through mixed martial arts

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mixed martial artist Corbin NeSmith is preparing for the next step in his career as he gets ready to make his professional debut in October in Houston.

NeSmith, a jiu-jitsu blue belt, teaches martial arts to children in New Orleans while also studying biochemistry. He said the discipline he developed through martial arts has helped shape both his personal and professional life.

NeSmith moved from New Mexico to Lafayette when he was 9 years old and said he initially struggled to adjust after the move. He eventually found mixed martial arts, which he described as a turning point.

"I needed a place to be angry and be OK, but as it grew I started to learn more about myself," Ne Smith said. "Ultimately why I started fighting was to be able to protect the people I care about. Through the process of martial arts, I've found that I love learning. It's one of my biggest things. That's why I do as much as I do, because I want to continue to learn forever."

NeSmith is scheduled to make his professional mixed martial arts debut in October in Houston.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel