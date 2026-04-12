Comeaux caps final home game in style with the 10-7 win

LAFAYETTE, La. — The final home game at Comeaux was one for the ages, as the Spartans baseball team delivered a thrilling sendoff in front of an electric crowd. With fans gripping the edge of their seats, the Spartans triumphed in a back-and-forth battle, sealing a 10-7 victory over Pine Prairie with a clutch strikeout in the seventh inning. The win not only secured their last home triumph but also kept their postseason hopes alive.

For head coach Greg Lofton, the night was about more than just the scoreboard. "One thing we teach here is about life," Lofton said. "Baseball is the sport we love, but life is the bigger thing behind these walls. I hope these guys continue keeping God first and keeping their faith strong."

For the senior Spartans, the moment was bittersweet. senior short stop Boston Kelly reflected on years of hard work and growth, saying, "Throughout the whole summer, I was here most days grinding all day. Never getting to be here again is going to be tough. Baseball has completely built me as a person. Without baseball, I wouldn’t even be close to where I am today."

Senior pitcher Reece Boutte embodied the team’s reliability all season. "We’ve got mostly seniors starting, and when you see those guys going up to the plate, you know they’re going to get a hit or make a play. Even when we were down early, my teammates helped me turn it into a night I’ll never forget."

As the lights dimmed on Comeaux for the final time, the scoreboard faded into the background. What remained was the story of a senior class that stuck together, left everything on the diamond, and walked away with one more win and a postseason dream still alive.

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