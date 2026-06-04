CJ Beatty concert set during USSSA Fastpitch tournament

The Louisiana State Championship for Louisiana USSSA Fastpitch Softball is this weekend in Lafayette.

Events for the tournament are planned in Broussard, Lafayette and Broussard on June 5, 6 and 7.

Participating in the tournament are 182 teams, playing 514 games on 26 fields at five parks.

Early Check-in for teams not playing on Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. At 7:30 p.m., CJ Beatty, creator of the "Row My Boat" walk-up song, will perform.

Also at the concert, there will be vendors selling t-shirts, trading card binders and food, and players can trade cards and pick-up raffle tickets. Items being raffled include a Row My Boat bat, a custom glove and a signed worn jersey.

For information, visit the event's Facebook page here.