Cecilia and Jennings will meet in the quarterfinal round for the FNF Game Of The Week

This week's game of the week will be between Cecilia and Jennings.

Cecilia scored 70 points a week ago in the win against Iota, and Jennings beat St. Martinville 25-23.

Both teams haven't made the quarterfinals in the past few years. However, this moment is something that they cherish, but come game time they flip the switch.

“2021 was the last time we have been in the quarters,” said Cecilia Head Coach Dennis Skanes.” We played several playoff games, and these kids know what it feels like to come up short and we don’t want to feel that pain again.”

“We need to stay in the moment,” said Jennings Head Coach Bret Fuselier. “Don’t let the moment be too big. If we can do that everything will take care of itself on Friday night.”

Kickoff will be at 7 PM at Cecilia on Friday.

