Caleb Stelly returns to familiar field in Southern Miss debut against Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La.— Sometimes a ballpark doesn’t change, but everything about the moment does.

For Southern Miss designated hitter Caleb Stelly, returning to familiar ground at Louisiana felt that way as he stepped back onto a field where he spent three seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Now wearing black and gold, Stelly came back to a place that once defined part of his college career, only this time as an opponent.

The diamond looked the same, but the setting was different. New uniform. New team. Same emotions.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling coming here,” Stelly said. “There’s definitely some nerves. I still have love for a lot of those guys I played with. There’s no animosity towards them.”

Stelly transferred to Southern Miss after three years with Louisiana and entered the weekend coming off a strong junior campaign. While the scoreboard reflected a 6-5 loss for the Golden Eagles, the moment carried more weight than the result.

Even for his mother, who has longstanding ties to the Louisiana program, the return carried emotional significance.

“We were here for a really long time,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of blood and sweat on this field, so it doesn’t seem like we skipped a beat.”

The game became less about competition and more about reflection, as Stelly took in a familiar environment now experienced from a different side.

Despite the loss, he said he was grateful for the support he continues to receive, even in a new uniform.

“I’m just grateful to all the support I had this weekend,” Stelly said.

For his mother, the journey has mirrored the sport itself, filled with highs and lows and constant change.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster,” she said. “There’s ups and downs, but I’ve learned that that is baseball. And like in every sport, there’s a season.”

For Stelly, the return was a reminder that while jerseys and teams can change, relationships and memories remain.

“This was a great place for three years,” he said. “But it was time to move on to the next step for me. I just had to go to the next chapter.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel