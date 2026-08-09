Caden Jensen builds on UL’s winning legacy

LAFAYETTE, La. — UL continues fall camp as the Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for their first scrimmage, with tight end Caden Jensen looking to build on a productive sophomore season.

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Jensen gives UL a big target in the passing game. Last season, the Louisiana junior caught 29 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Jensen is focused on helping the Cajuns get back to the standard established by the players who came before him.

“The big thing is to get one number one, and that's all our focus is right now,” Jensen said. “We're not worried about a trophy. We're worried about win number one so then we can get this season going the direction it needs to go.”

Jensen said UL’s past players and alumni continue to remind the current team of the expectations surrounding the program.

“We've got a strong group of past players and alumni that have been through here and that continually come back and remind us like, look, this is the standard,” Jensen said.

With fall camp underway, Jensen said the goal is not simply to maintain that standard, but to raise it.

“Our job is to raise the standard,” Jensen said.

The Cajuns will continue preparing for their first scrimmage as they work toward the start of the season.

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