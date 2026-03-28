Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman hosts his youth football camp in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La.— Back where his journey began, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is now in a different role, not as the young athlete chasing a goal, but as the one leading the way and giving back to the next generation.

“It feels great being able to just get back in whatever way I can,” Coleman said. “But mostly just coming out here and having fun with the kids is a great experience.”

Over 100 campers from ages to 6-16 worked through drills, sharpened their skills and learned directly from a player who has reached the NFL level. But beyond the field, the message carried deeper meaning, showing young athletes that their dreams are within reach.

“I’m not a ghost,” Coleman said. “I’m very reachable, so whatever they need, they can reach out when they get to that point in their career where they need help and guidance. I can help them. Just to show them that the dream can be a reality, it’s very possible.”

Coleman’s agent, Paul DeRouselle, emphasized that the camp is about more than football, it is about preparing kids for life.

“Sometimes football is a conduit to doing other things in life,” DeRouselle said. “We want to use it to teach discipline, repetition and overcoming adversity. Those are things that are going to happen in the real world anyway. We just want to help develop and nurture that talent, and if they make it to the next level, great. If they don’t, we are still going to help them as young men and young women in this community. To whom much is given, much is required.”

That message was clear throughout the day, as competition and encouragement went hand in hand. For Coleman, keeping it fun while pushing kids to improve is part of the mission.

“We’re having fun, just trying to get the competitive juices flowing,” Coleman said. “I’m going to test you, see what you’re really working with, see what you got.”

In the end, the camp was not just about football. It was about building confidence, creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation, on and off the field.

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