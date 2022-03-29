Broussard's St. Julien Park to host LHSAA Girls' State Select Softball Tournament

The City of Broussard's St. Julien Park has been selected for the Girls' Select State Softball Tournament Championships in April.

According to Lafayette Travel, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Select Schools Committee has announced the championships will take place on April 29-30, at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

"We are excited to host the State Select Girls' Softball Championships and appreciate the Select Committee's confidence in our area to host another quality event," said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. "It's been a great run of events over the last few months, and we look forward to a continued partnership with both the Select Committee and the LHSAA. We also value our collaboration with the city of Broussard and the Broussard Sports Complex and recognize this is a first-class venue for the student-athletes to participate at the highest level."

Semifinals begin on Friday, April 29, and will include five Divisions featuring twenty teams. Playoffs will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with the five championship games.

"The Select Schools Championship Committee is excited for the opportunity to play its softball state tournament at the Broussard Sports Complex. We are thankful to the leadership of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission for their continued support of these championships, and we look forward to a great experience for the student-athletes and school communities who will be fortunate enough to advance through the tournament and compete for championships at this great venue," said Ryan Gallagher, chairperson of the Select Schools Championship Committee.

This event marks the sixth LHSAA State Championship series hosted by Lafayette Parish in the last twelve months, Lafayette Travel states.

The previous championships include: LHSAA Select High School Football Division II Championship at Cajun Field, LHSAA State Volleyball Championship Tournaments at the CAJUNDOME, LHSAA Select Boys' Basketball Championship Tournaments at the CAJUNDOME, and the LHSAA State Boys' and State Girls' Golf Championships.

