Brothers, Collin and Cohen DiBetta team up for one final season at Acadiana High

LAFAYETTE, La. — Collin DiBetta is entering his senior football season with a familiar face running the offense his younger brother, Cohen.

Collin said the arrangement carries personal significance. He played alongside his older brother during his first two years of high school before his older brother's time on the team ended.

"It's definitely a blessing," Collin said. "I was able to play with my older brother the first two years of my high school career, and being able to play with my younger brother this my senior season it's special."

Cohen described the dynamic from his own vantage point as the quarterback throwing to his older brother.

"Not a lot of people can say they throw to their older brother," Cohen said. "And my oldest brother threw to his little brother Collin so not everybody can say they played on the same team. I'm blessed to be able to throw to him."

The two said their chemistry traces back to childhood. Collin said the team's shared goal is to replicate what they've always done.

"We've always played together growing up always just throwing around in the backyard," Collin said. "That's really all it is out here. The same goal: just play it like it's backyard football and it's all gonna fall into place."

In 2025, Collin recorded 15 touchdowns and 1,800 all-purpose yards. He said he is hoping to match those numbers this season.

Cohen said the brotherly connection holds even when plays break down.

"Just his ability to make plays after the play he can go get the ball a lot," Cohen said. "So I don't have to really make sure it's perfect every time. I can just throw it up and trust he'll go get it."

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