Breaking Records and Inspiring Generations

For Ashley Little, a junior at Opelousas Catholic High School, the thrill of softball came with a dose of responsibility and a significant milestone: breaking the record for strikeouts at her school. With 500 Ks under her belt, Ashley has cemented her place in the school’s record books.

Playing for the Opelousas Catholic Vikings since the 8th grade, Ashley has always been a force in the circle. But behind her impressive statistics is a story of inspiration and dedication, a story rooted in family and the desire to uphold a legacy.

Ashley’s journey began with a deep admiration for her sister, who served as her role model throughout her early years in the sport.

“I looked to her because she made me the person I am,” said Ashley. “She always worked hard, and everyone always complimented her for that. I wanted people to say that about me, too.”

It was her sister’s work ethic that pushed Ashley to challenge herself, to strive for greatness, and to keep improving her skills—on and off the field. As Ashley’s career flourished, the inspiration she drew from her sister remained a guiding force.

It wasn’t too long ago when Ashley threw that record-setting pitch. Her milestone of 500 strikeouts was a culmination of years of hard work, countless hours of practice, and moments of self-doubt turned into triumph. The achievement was even more special because her sister, the one who had been her inspiration all along, was there to witness it.

“It was exciting,” said Ashley's sister Mallory Little. “She was counting down the days to when I could break the record, so when it finally happened, it was a special moment that I got to share with her.”

Known for her kind and warm personality, Ashley is someone who easily connects with people. She’s the kind of person who wants to be friends with everyone, someone who cares deeply about others. But when she steps onto the mound, something shifts.

“If you meet Ashley, she wants to be your best friend—you would think she doesn’t want to strike you out,” said her pitching coach Erica Bonnette. “But when she’s on the mound, she is a completely different person.

Despite her record-breaking achievements, Ashley has never viewed herself as the star of the team. In fact, she sees herself as a guide, a mentor to the younger players who will carry on the winning tradition at Opelousas Catholic.

“She is the face of the team,” said head softball coach Cullen Matherine. “But she always makes sure the underclassmen are learning and doing things the right way."

