Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the NFL Team Up to Mentor the Youth

LAFAYETTE, La. — Everybody wants to get drafted, no matter the sport. For Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, the next 60 days are all about matching mentors with young people in the community to give them a strong start both on and off the field.

The organization has teamed up with the NFL to launch a mentor push, connecting adults with youth for guidance, support, and inspiration. While most mentees are just getting started, some mentors are already seeing results.

One of those mentors is Frank Clavelle III, who has been involved with the program since December 2023. Clavelle says being able to uplift and guide a young person has been deeply rewarding.

“To be in a position where you can help grow a young person into the person they’re meant to become is really great and something that touches my heart,” Clavelle said. “It touches all big hearts.”

Clavelle spends time with his men tee on schoolwork, sports, and life lessons. “Just maybe a few weeks ago, I was helping him with science work. Sometimes we’ll go shoot basketball and talk about his life goals what he wants to do, what he wants to accomplish,” he said.

He encourages others to get involved, saying the experience is transformative for both mentor and mentee.

“Do it full heartedly. Go forward and do it. You’ll be surprised what you’ll get out of it. It’ll change your life and put you on a trajectory far greater than you ever imagined,” Clavelle

For Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the NFL, the goal is simple: help the next generation succeed, one play at a time.

