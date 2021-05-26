Bengals earn top seed in NJCAA World Series

LSU Eunice baseball earned top billing in the upcoming NJCAA Division II World Series as the Bengals were given the number one seed in the 10-team double elimination tournament, the organization announced on Monday. LSUE (46-6) will play its opening game in Enid, Oklahoma on Sunday at 7:15PM at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The Bengals will face the winner of Saturday’s game pitting No. 8 Phoenix College and No. 9 Frederick CC. No. 4 Kellogg CC and No. 5 Madison College round out LSUE’s five-team bracket field.

The World Series consists of two five-team brackets with the winners of each meeting in a Championship Series. The number of games in the series will vary based on the number of losses of both teams.

No. 2 Lincoln Land CC, No. 3 Western Oklahoma State College, No. 6 Kirkwood CC, No. 7 Patrick Henry CC, and No. 10 Lackawanna College complete the World Series participants. The tournament will officially begin with four games on Saturday starting at noon.

LSU Eunice clinched the program’s 10th World Series appearance with a Region 23 Tournament Championship last week on the campus of Pearl River CC. The Bengals were forced into a Winner Take All game against East Central, defeating the Warriors 7-5.

The offensive trio of Brady Hebert, Jack Merrifield and Scott Jones leads the Bengals with batting averages over .400. Jones enjoyed a breakout Regional weekend, going 8-for-14 (.571) with 4 RBIs and 5 runs scored. Jacob Hammond, sporting a 0.81 earned run average with a 4-0 record and eight saves, paces the pitching staff.

All World Series games can be viewed online through the NJCAA Network. Fans can stay up to date on the latest news and information on the Bengals’ trip to Enid on lsuebengals.net and all of the LSUE Bengals Baseball social media channels (Twitter/Facebook - @LSUEBengalsBSB, Instagram (@LSUEBengals).

