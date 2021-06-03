Bengals book ticket to CWS championship game with win Wednesday

LSUE booked its ticket to the NJCAA championship game with an 11-6 win over Kellogg Wednesday night.

Hunter Tabb hit three doubles, driving in four runs in the win. The Bengals opened up a 9-2 lead through seven before the Bruins made a run in the eighth.

LSUE responded with with two more, capping off the win.

The victory sends LSUE in the NJCAA DII Championship game Thursday night against Western Oklahoma State. The Bengals are seeking their first title since 2018, and seventh overall.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel