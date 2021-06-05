Bengals avoid elimination, force winner-takes-all game three

On the the heels of a disappointing championship series opener, LSUE bounced back beating Western Oklahoma State 12-3 Friday night, forcing a decisive game three Saturday.

After trading runs in the first and second innings, the Bengals stole momentum in the third. Brady Hebert's bases loaded double drove in three of five runs in the frame. LSUE took a 7-2 lead, which was plenty for starter Jerry Couch, who allowed a single earned run in seven innings pitched. The Bengals' ace earned his 12th win.

LSUE is back on the field Saturday in a winners-takes-all game three of this championships series. The Bengals are seeking their seventh national title.

