Watch
Sports

Actions

Astros Take Down White Sox 8-2 in Keuchel's Return

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
White Sox Astros Baseball
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 00:20:01-04

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their seventh straight win. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. Keuchel allowed six runs _ three earned _ seven hits and four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in his prior eight starts.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.