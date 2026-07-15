Argentina surges past England with late goals to win 2-1 and advance to World Cup final

Defending champion Argentina rallied to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the World Cup final.

Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez scored for Argentina.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead, but Lionel Messi and Co. had other ideas.

Argentina pushed for an equalizer and the pressure eventually led to Fernandez scoring in the 85th minute. Martinez headed in the winner two minutes into injury time.

Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.