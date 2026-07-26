Angel Reese showed out at 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

CHICAGO — Former LSU national champion Angel Reese arrived at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago decked out in an all-pink, Barbie-inspired look. With pink heels, a matching handbag and tinted sunglasses and was quickly dubbed “All-Star Barbie.”

The Atlanta Dream forward and three-time All-Star entered the break averaging 15.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. In the All-Star Game, she finished with 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Team Spoon beat Team Coop 129-122 at the United Center

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