Andrew Loupe seeks redemption at Louisiana Open

This year's Louisiana open field is void of a really Louisiana feel, but an LSU All-star American hopes to capitalize on his opportunity this weekend. For 32-year-old Andrew Loupe, the anticipation is high, with a lot at stake.

“I’ve seen good golf, good health. I’ve seen bad golf, bad health. I’ve seen one or another. But, it’s kind of like starting over," said Loupe.

After four top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour in 2016, Loupe has struggled throughout the years. Loupe lost his tour card and has sustained multiple injuries, ultimately taking a toll on his mind and

body.

“Once I got knocked out and came back, honestly looking back, I should’ve taken more time. I was probably overconfident, and I was in my mid 20’s ready to get back and tear up the West Coast like I did the year before.”

Still looking for his moment of redemption, Loupe remains optimistic about returning home to the Korn Ferry Tour, where it all started nearly five years ago.

“I’m going; I’m excited for the opportunity I have in front of me this week. I played the course several times, and I enjoy it out here. It’s going to be a little different with no one watching.”

A different atmosphere won't be on Loupe's mind as he remains focused on the task at hand, coming in more confident and healthy.

“I’m still very fortunate. I’m playing golf. I have my health, and I’m doing what I love to do, and I believe that I can. If I didn’t believe that I could, I wouldn’t be here.”