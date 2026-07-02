Alex Ovechkin delays retirement, signs one-year deal with Capitals

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin surprised the hockey world Thursday by announcing he will return for a 22nd NHL season, postponing retirement for at least one more year. The contract is worth $4.75 million.

The Capitals said the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer signed a one-year contract to remain with the team that drafted him in 2004. Ovechkin has played 1,573 games over 21 seasons, ranking No. 15 all time in games played. If he plays all 82 games in 2026-27, he would move up to No. 8.

Ovechkin is the only player in the top 15 in games played to spend his entire career with one franchise.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record in April 2025 and last season became the first NHL player to score 900 regular-season goals. He enters the 2026-27 season with 929 goals.

“I’m back, babes,” Ovechkin said as he signed his new contract.

“Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision. I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win,” he said.

Thursday’s announcement came as a mild surprise because Ovechkin had shrugged off questions about his future near the end of the 2025-26 season. In the regular-season finale, Ovechkin shooed away members of the Columbus Blue Jackets who wanted to exchange handshakes with him.

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After missing the playoffs in Ovechkin’s first two seasons, Washington qualified for the postseason in 17 of the next 18 years. That streak ended last season when the Capitals failed to make the playoffs.

The Capitals, who had the best record among teams that missed the playoffs, have retooled for the upcoming season by signing former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and former San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

“We are excited to have Alex return and continue his illustrious career,” team owner Ted Leonsis said. “Ever since we drafted him, there have been two constants: his love for the game and his relentless drive to win. Alex has always shown a deep commitment to his teammates, this organization and the fans who have supported him throughout his career.”

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Ovechkin’s only Stanley Cup title came in 2018, when the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights.