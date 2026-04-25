Acadiana Special Athletes of Louisiana is showing moments bigger than baseball

SCOTT — Through Acadiana Special Athletes of Louisiana, special needs athletes are given the chance to take the field, play the game they love, and experience moments that truly matter.

For Brittni Domingue, ASA’s liaison, it all started with a simple observation.

“Seeing so many kids out there watching their siblings play a baseball game and not have that same opportunity," Domingue said. "I wanted to give them that opportunity.”

On the field at Scott Park, it’s not just coaches guiding the game. It’s a community where athletes support each other every swing, every throw, every play.

“The fact that it's not adults on the field with these kids, it's their peers out there helping them, supporting them, throwing the ball however they need it so they can make plays and make outs,” Domingue said.

But the impact stretches far beyond baseball. It’s about changing perspective one inning at a time.

“When you're seeing these kids get their chance to shine, it gives them the opportunity not to look down," Vice President of ASA Shane Desormeaux said. "The time we should look down on people is when we’re putting our hands out to help them up. Not to see the disability, but to see each kid’s ability.”

For athletes like Mason Breaux, it’s the moment he’s been waiting for stepping in, swinging the bat, and hearing the crowd erupt.

And for his mom, watching him play brings something deeper than words can explain.

“He always enjoys sports, and this is his second year doing baseball," Lurdine Breaux said. "I enjoy love seeing him play.”

But beyond her son, it represents something bigger a place where every child has a chance to belong.

“You don’t really find too many sports that our baby can actually participate in, like in school and stuff," Breaux said. "So for them to come up with something like this, it warms all our parents’ hearts.”

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