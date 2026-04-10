Acadiana baseball built on senior trust

LAFFEYETT, La.—Acadiana’s baseball program has grown into its identity over years of shared experience, and now that foundation is paying off with a No. 8 ranking in Division I Select and a roster defined by veteran leadership.

This year’s team is led almost entirely by seniors, with just one sophomore in the starting lineup, a structure players say reflects years of development, trust and continuity built within the program.

For senior center fielder Cam Guidry, that trust is what separates this group.

“There’s nothing more powerful than trusting those guys,” Guidry said. “I mean, in the most stressful situation, it’s easy to take pressure off yourself whenever you have a lot of confidence in the guy behind you and the guy in front of you.”

That chemistry wasn’t built overnight. It developed through seasons of growth, including a semifinal run when many of the current seniors were still underclassmen learning their roles in real time.

Acadiana head coach Clay Courtier said the group’s energy, even when not in starting roles, helped shape what the program has become.

“They went through a lot of ups and downs in the last four years,” Courtier said. “Some of them had to wait to play, but the energy and enthusiasm that they showed on the bench really brought that team to the highest level that it could get to.”

That foundation has carried into this season, where the Rams have turned consistency and communication into a competitive identity.

Senior third baseman JL Malbrough said the group has changed the standard for Acadiana baseball.

“As a group, we’ve kind of changed the culture of Acadiana baseball,” Malbrough said. “We’re here to compete. We’re not going to be the underdogs in any situation regardless of who we’re playing. We’re going to play to the best of our ability and go make something happen.”

As the season winds down, the senior class is focused on leaving a message for the next wave of players: keep the same energy, trust the process, and enjoy the game.

“When your time comes, just go and play baseball, go and have fun,” Malbrough said. “At the end of the day it’s just a game. If we have a brotherhood, we’ve got a pretty good team.

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