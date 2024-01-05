A step in the right direction: Yogi Joesph takes a Louisiana tradition to another level

Yohan Yogi Joseph owns Bod Fitness and created it for those to dance some pounds and problems away.

The idea came from wanting to push his kid's music out in the world, and he was surprised by how quickly the class started to grow.

“They created a group called Young Hub City, and this was a platform for them to push their music,” said Joseph. ” The class populated quickly, and it helped put their music and our brand out there.”

From there they added some other Zydeco music, but not the same dances. As the instructor, you usually coordinate how to move your feet and hips for the class. However, at BOD Fitness, it’s a collective effort.

“I feel like it’s 50-50,” said Joesph. “Everyone has their creative spurts. I remember there was like two months ago I didn’t come, and when I came back, they showed me some dance moves I had never seen before.”

To some, it may look like Zumba, but it's not because the class brings more of a cultured presence to it.

“Zumba is a little different feel, “said Tomika Gilliam, who is a member at Bod Fitness. “Zydeco is a different vibe. It brings out the best in you.”

Think about your legacy because you're writing it every day, and this was Yogi’s plan for his hometown of New Iberia.

“This is my comfort zone, said Joseph. “I mean whether it’s with adults, children, and elderly it doesn’t matter. The Bod Shop represents some good things in this area, and I let the name speak for me.”