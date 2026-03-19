A reunion to remember for Acadiana freshmen Chasity Williams

There’s something about a father-daughter relationship that’s special.

For freshman outfielder Chastity Williams, that bond with her stepdad, Sergeant Dominique Robinson, has remained strong even through one of the toughest challenges of her young career.

“I feel like that bond between me and him is kind of, like, unexplainable because only, like, me and him take that bond,” Williams said.

That connection was put to the test during Williams’ first season of high school softball, when Robinson was deployed overseas for a year with the U.S. Army. The absence of her biggest supporter made an already challenging transition even harder.

“Him not actually being there physically was challenging, and as the season, like, went along, I had to be like, ‘OK, I could get through this,’” Williams said. “Like, he’s not always going to be there when I get older, when I go to college and stuff.”

Despite the distance, Williams continued to push forward, learning how to adjust both on and off the field without someone she had always relied on in the stands.

Then came a moment in March that had nothing to do with the scoreboard.

During a game, Robinson returned home and surprised Williams, creating an emotional reunion that quickly became bigger than softball itself.

“I didn’t know he was gonna, like, come after being on the plane for so many hours,” she said. “So when I seen him, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, you’re here.’ My emotions was all over the place.”

For Robinson, the moment was just as meaningful.

“You know, she came, jumped on me, and the rest is history,” he said. “I wanted to tear up. I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m proud of her.’ It is immense pride because, you know, I’m her catcher. She got a catcher on the field, I’m a catcher everywhere else.”

Now reunited, the two are back to doing what they’ve always done, supporting each other through every step of the journey. A father-daughter bond that’s unbreakable.

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