A Gift That Built St. Edmund Athletics

Benny Fruge played football for the St. Edmund Blue Jays and his wife, Annie, was the first majorette. More than 40 years later their great-grandson plays football on land they donated to their school.

Benny and Annie Fruge, alumni of St. Edmund, have left an enduring legacy that has shaped the school's athletic program and inspired generations of students.

Benny Fruge, who played six-man football for the school in 1946, and Annie Fruge, who made history as the school’s first majorette in 1952, were also dedicated farmers. Their deep love for St. Edmund led them to donate a portion of their land to the school entirely free of charge.

This generous contribution provided the foundation for what is now the Blue Jays’ football field. Head Coach James Shiver recalls the field's humble beginnings and its transformation over the years.

“We made this into a real football stadium my senior year,” Shiver reminisced. “Before that, it was a practice field, and we developed it.”

Over the years, the Fruge family's land has been further developed to include a softball stadium, expanding opportunities for student-athletes at St. Edmund.

The family’s connection to the football field remains strong, with Benny and Annie's great-grandson, senior linebacker Jon Patrick Fruge, continuing the tradition.

Jon Patrick grew up helping to care for the field, though he didn’t fully understand its significance until he was six years old.

“I remember painting the fields and helping my dad,” said Fruge. “I never knew why we did it, but once I found out, it was pretty cool.”

Despite his history in the field, Jon Patrick insists that it doesn’t give him any extra motivation.

“It’s cool to play on the football field,” he admitted, “but other than that, it doesn’t affect me in any way.”

This Friday could mark Jon Patrick’s last game as a Blue Jay if the team doesn’t secure a win. Regardless of the outcome, the Fruge family's legacy remains firmly rooted in St. Edmund’s history.

“Knowing that this was your family field, it was all given to St. Ed’s, and now you’re playing on the team for it—that’s something special,” said Jon Patrick.