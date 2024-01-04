A courtesy toss: Glenn Faul will host a cornhole tournament to give back to children

Glenn Faul has bowled for roughly 30 years. As of late, he flicks his wrist participating in cornhole. The sport has become second nature for Faul.

“I got hooked on it from the jump,” said Faul. “I started playing in actual competitions, and I enjoy it. Now it’s like I must throw every day whether I have boards or not.”

One day Faul went to the fundraiser of Acadiana, and he saw Doug Stone put on a show to help raise money for something bigger than himself. He decided that he wanted to do the same thing. Faul went on to play in cornhole tournaments and everything that he won he would give back to help St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“In July this year at their concert, I raised $6,000 worth of winnings," said Faul. “We also did a raffle for a custom set of boards and that helped raise an extra $4,000. It was an amazing feeling to help.”

The idea of having his fundraiser airmailed into his head. So he decided to partner with Mark Ford, which is a guy that plays cornhole with him. He also happens to own his own cornhole business, Acadian Cornhole. When the idea was presented, he was happy to help.

“I started to play with him more and see what his vision was about for the Throwing for the Future campaign,” said Ford. “It’s a special thing, and I am happy to help.”

Faul has 16 sponsors to help on Saturday for his 'Throwing for the Future' event. He feels it’s a toss in the right direction for years to come.

“It’s for kids and the families,” said Faul. “It doesn’t cost them anything and it gives them the best health on the planet.”

