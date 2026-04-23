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2026 NFL Draft: Full order, top prospects and how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.
The NFL draft begins tonight in Pittsburgh with 257 players set to live out their dreams. (Scripps News)
NFL draft begins tonight in Pittsburgh
NFL Draft Football
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The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The team is expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who led the Indiana Hoosiers to its first national championship earlier this year.

RELATED STORY | Indiana's Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy

Mendoza would join the Raiders and learn under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who joined the team this offseason. He would also be mentored by seven-time Super Bowl winner and part-owner of the team, Tom Brady.

Aside from Mendoza, defensive edge's Reuben Bain Jr. of Miami and Arvell Reese out of Ohio state are expected to be top picks. Offensive tackles Kadyn Proctor of Alabama and Spencer Fano of Utah, as well as defensive backs Jermod McCoy of Tennessee and Ohio State's Caleb Downs are also expected to hear their names called tonight.

How to watch

Round one of the 2026 NFL draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also stream on Fubo. Currently, six teams do not own a first-round pick, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

NFL Draft Order (Round 1)

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. New York Giants (via Cincinnati)
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis)
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay)
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. San Francisco 49ers
  27. Houston Texans
  28. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville)
  29. Los Angeles Rams
  30. New England Patriots
  31. Denver Broncos (via Miami)
  32. Seattle Seahawks