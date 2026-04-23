2026 NFL Draft: Full order, top prospects and how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The team is expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who led the Indiana Hoosiers to its first national championship earlier this year.

RELATED STORY | Indiana's Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy

Mendoza would join the Raiders and learn under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who joined the team this offseason. He would also be mentored by seven-time Super Bowl winner and part-owner of the team, Tom Brady.

Aside from Mendoza, defensive edge's Reuben Bain Jr. of Miami and Arvell Reese out of Ohio state are expected to be top picks. Offensive tackles Kadyn Proctor of Alabama and Spencer Fano of Utah, as well as defensive backs Jermod McCoy of Tennessee and Ohio State's Caleb Downs are also expected to hear their names called tonight.

How to watch

Round one of the 2026 NFL draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also stream on Fubo. Currently, six teams do not own a first-round pick, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

NFL Draft Order (Round 1)

