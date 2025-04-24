2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward goes #1 to Titans

The 2025 NFL draft kicked off at 8p.m. Eastern Time Thursday from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Matt Ludtke/AP Fans wait for the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This year's top picks:

1. Titans - Miami Quarterback Cam Ward

The Titans have picked three quarterbacks in the first round since 2006. Ward's pick signals a new effort to break a streak in which the Titans have missed the playoffs for three straight years.

2. Jaguars - Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter

The Jaguars traded three spots up to the no. 2 pick in the draft and with it took two-way player Travis Hunter. The Jaguars have said they intend for Hunter to play primarily offensively as a wide receiver, but they are also preparing defensive deployments to take advantage of his skillset.

3. Giants - Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter

The New York Giants bolstered their defensive line with no. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter. Carter had 12 sacks last season with Penn State and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

4. Patriots - LSU left tackle Will Campbell

Will Campbell has played 38 college football games and 37 of them at left tackle. In the last two seasons, he allowed two sacks. He said he's forming a rapport with the Patriots coaching staff, who have said they intend to play a more aggressive offense this season.

5. Browns - Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns, having traded down to 5th overall with Jacksonville, took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Browns general manager Andrew Berry outlined a plan to increase picks in the draft, starting with Graham, who had 45 tackles and seven sacks last season.

6. Raiders - Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty led college football last season with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns' worth of rushing. His addition to the Las Vegas Raiders could help boost the team's offense, which had 79.8 yards of rushing per game last season.

There will be a total of 32 first-round picks in this year's draft.

Other big names going into the first round are Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

This year's draft is airing on ABC/ESPN and NFL Network. Radio coverage is available through SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.

