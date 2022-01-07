Watch
2-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19

John Locher/AP
FILE - Alysa Liu performs during the women’s free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
US Championships Figure Skating
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jan 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time champion Alysa Liu withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The positive test came less than a day after she finished third in the short program to put herself in a position to make the Olympic team.

According to the Associated Press, Liu is fully vaccinated.

The news outlet reported that she tested positive after taking a test four days after arriving in Nashville.

She had not been displaying any symptoms during practice earlier this week, the AP reported.

The 16-year-old Liu is at least the fourth competitor to test positive for the virus in the run-up and during nationals.

The pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier dropped out the day before the start of the competition when he returned a positive test.

Liu joined Knierim and Frazier in planning to petition U.S. Figure Skating for one of the spots on the Olympic team based on their overall body of work.

