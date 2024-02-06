Secretary Mayorkas faces uncertain impeachment vote

House Republicans will attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday for what they call his failure to control immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Even with Republicans holding a majority of seats in the House, it remains in question whether Republicans actually have the votes. Republicans only have a 219-212 advantage, and with Democrats expected to remain united in their opposition of the impeachment, it would only take four GOP votes to block the impeachment.

Among the Republicans not voting to impeach Mayorkas will be Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado. He wrote an op-ed in "The Hill" that Mayorkas has failed at his job but has not met the standard for impeachment.

"The Constitution is clear that impeachment is reserved for 'Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,'" Buck said. "Maladministration or incompetence does not rise to what our founders considered an impeachable offense."

Other Republicans say impeachment is a way to hold Mayorkas accountable for issues at the United States' southern border.

“The facts are indisputable — for three years, Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and systemically refused to comply with the laws enacted by Congress, and he has breached the public trust. His actions created this unprecedented crisis, turning every state into a border state," Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Maryland, said.

Last week, Green's committee voted to recommend impeaching Mayorkas by an 18-15 margin, strictly by party lines.

A simple majority is all that is needed to impeach Mayorkas in the House, but it is highly unlikely the Senate would remove Mayorkas from office if the House approves the impeachment. It would require two-thirds of senators to convict Mayorkas.

If Mayorkas is impeached, he would become the first cabinet secretary to be impeached since Secretary of War William W. Belknap was impeached in 1876.

Democrats have called it a "political stunt."

“Every time House Republicans advance their so-called impeachment investigation, we see it further exposed for the political stunt it is. As their arguments fall apart, it is critical we inform the American people about this extreme MAGA Republican sham,” said Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.

Both Republicans and Democrats have acknowledged struggles with the nation's immigration system. A rising number of migrants from Central America have attempted to enter the U.S. to claim asylum, which would give those immigrants potential legal status to stay in the U.S.

The result of this rise in asylum seekers has resulted in a dramatic increase in enforcement actions by Customs and Border Protection. In fiscal year 2017 (which ran from October 2016 through September 2017), there were 526,901 total enforcement actions by Border Patrol. In fiscal year 2023, that number increased to over 3.2 million.

The White House, Democratic lawmakers and a handful of Republicans have tried working on increasing funding for border patrols and giving Customs and Border Protection more power to deport those caught illegally entering the U.S immediately.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, is opposed to such a deal. It would also allow asylum seekers an opportunity to apply for a work permit, which many Republicans say they oppose.

