US bans foreign-made routers over cybersecurity concerns

Foreign-made routers are now effectively barred from being sold in the U.S. after federal regulators determined they pose a national security risk.

The move by the FCC comes after federal agencies warned that foreign-made routers could be exploited by cyberattackers to target American homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

“Recently, malicious state and non-state sponsored cyber attackers have increasingly leveraged the vulnerabilities in small and home office routers produced abroad to carry out direct attacks against American civilians in their homes," the national security determination said.

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The new rule applies broadly to routers based on where they are manufactured, regardless of the company that produces them.

Companies may seek exemptions through a “conditional approval” process by demonstrating their products do not pose security risks and outlining plans to shift manufacturing to the United States.

The FCC's action is part of a broader federal effort to secure communications infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign technology deemed a potential threat.

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