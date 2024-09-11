‘Sandpile buddies’ stock-up in Iberia Parish before Francine

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Fail to prepare, and prepare to fail. Most Louisianians have said that when it comes to tropical storm or hurricane prep, you should avoid waiting until the last minute.

KATC spoke with community members about what it means to be "hurricane-ready."

"Sandpile buddies."

"Sandpile buddies."

On Monday morning, Iberia Parish President, Larry Richard, announced that sandbags would be available until further notice, at eight different locations, in preparation for Francine. As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, Francine had not yet been declared a hurricane.

“I'm here prepping for my mother, getting her doors and stuff fixed up."

“Me and my mother-in-law— I'm doing this for my mother-in-law really."

Donovan Baptiste and Darrell Adams, met each other while filling up sandbags at the fire station on Avery Island.

“You don't know where that eye's gonna hit," said Adams. "Wherever that eye's gonna hit, hopefully, you're on the right side of that eye.”

“During the shift today we've been getting our chainsaws together, getting all the tools on the truck ready to go..." said Jude Frey of the New Iberia Fire Department.

Emergency personnel, like Frey, are doing everything they can to be prepared.

“Something we do every morning is get the tools just--ready to go--but especially today. Making sure all the gas cans are full, all the trucks have air in the tires..." Frey reminds people that even if traffic gets congested, move to the right for oncoming emergency vehicles.

“Just be mindful when you're moving to the right--downed power lines especially. Just pay attention, downed power lines, it's ok if you gotta take your time, we totally understand, we get it, we're here for you."

Along with safe driving reminders, Baptiste reminds people to seal up windows and doors as best as possible. “Probably should pass by Lowe's if you don't have that plywood, that you need for the windows...board ‘em up."

___________________________________________________________________________________

Make sure you sign up for Iberia PINS (Public Information Notification System) by clicking the link, for parish updates and alerts: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action...

Download the weather app to see a live Doppler from your phone and get real-time weather alerts.