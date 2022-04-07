Sam’s Club’s Popular Pineapple Spears In Coconut Water Are Back

It’s officially pineapple season, and that means the return of Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water, which went viral last time they were available.
If you didn’t get the chance to try them when they were new last summer, these jars offer a tropical snack that’s also pretty light and fresh. The pineapple spears are low in calories but full of nutrients like vitamin C and manganese, and other antioxidants. Fair warning, however, they do have quite a bit of sugar (22 grams per 1/2 cup), so pineapple is not the best fruit choice if you’re watching your sugar intake.
Each 42-ounce jar has nine servings (1/2 cup per suggested serving) and is priced at $6.24. They are available now exclusively at Sam’s Club either in-store or online via curbside pickup. Even if you just plan to shop online, you will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase them.
The pineapple spears went viral on TikTok last year, with a video from user @OfficiallyTracyTime’s getting millions of views when she used the pineapples to create a boozy piña colada-like treat.
In the video, she poured the coconut water and syrup from the jar into a separate container, then filled the jar with Malibu Coconut Rum, replacing the lid and shaking it up. Sounds like a great idea to us!
@officiallytracytime
#duet with @adaywithbeee @samsclub had both #ingredients #twoingredient #pineapplespearsincoconut #maliburum #easyrecipetutorials #makeathome
While you can eat the jarred pineapples directly from the container, Sam’s Club also suggests a few other ways to enjoy them. You can cut them up into smaller pieces to enjoy in a fruit salad, blend them into a tropical smoothie or put them on skewers with shredded coconut and strawberries.
You can also try brushing them with a mixture of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, and grill them for 7-10 minutes to create a side with a caramelized glaze. The grilled spears would pair well with other summer sides and this recipe for pineapple baked chicken.
There are plenty of other ways to use pineapple as well, like these pineapple upside-down cupcakes, these pineapple cheesecake bars or take the idea of grilling them up a notch with this recipe for Fireball grilled pineapple.
You can also use the pineapple in an actual Piña Colada or for another boozy option, this pineapple rum sangria that requires just three ingredients: pineapple, dry white wine and a bottle of rum.
If you come up with a unique way to enjoy these pineapple spears, maybe you could become TikTok famous!
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.