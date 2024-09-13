Rouses Market and Second Harvest Food Bank provide hurricane relief through local food drive

LAFAYETTE, KATC - With Hurricane Francine impacting several communities across the state, many local organizations have decided to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

On Friday, Rouses Market, located on Johnston Street, and Second Harvest Food Bank, hosted a food drive event to provide critical supplies and aid to neighbors during their recovery.

Residents donated bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and fresh produce. They were also able to donate prepackaged Rouses Market relief bags, which include a variety of shelf-stable items. The prepackaged bag prices range from $5-$10.

“We are receiving any shelf-stable product. That includes rice, canned goods. We’re also including some cleaning products because we know after disasters and after hurricanes those are necessary,” Second Harvest Food Bank Community Outreach Coordinator Niah McGrew said.

McGrew says any donation can go a long way and can ultimately help fight food insecurity. “We believe that food is a necessity and it should never be a choice in our community. In times of disasters, Louisianans are so strong in their community and everyone just comes together to help those in need and to help their neighbors,” she said.

McGrew was correct. By 9 am, the two large donation boxes in front of the store were halfway filled.

Maurice Resident Jeanne Fontenot crossed parish lines to donate two prepackaged Rouses bags to help families in need. “With the recent hurricane, a lot of people were affected. A lot of people lost food and you know what, everyone has to eat. We’ve been in their situation before where we’ve lost stuff through hurricanes and it’s time to give back to the community,” she said.

If you’re interested in donating, Second Harvest Food Bank will be at Rouses Market every Friday during the month of September from 8am - 1pm.

