Reminders for the Municipal Primary Election

BATON ROUGE, La. — This Saturday, March 29, is Election Day for the Municipal Primary Election.

Secretary of State Nancy Landry is reminding voters of a few important things.

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a voter to return a voted absentee ballot to their parish’s Registrar of Voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] Office is March 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Due to unpredictable mail delivery speeds, absentee voters utilizing the United States Postal Service are encouraged to allow additional time for their ballot to reach its destination.

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters are encouraged to sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov. Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.