Women on the Rebound

LAFAYETTE, La. — Women in the work force have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, losing jobs or being forced to leave work to stay at home with their families.

In a year where COVID changed all of our lives, women are on the Rebound.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel