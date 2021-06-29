Traditions to continue this holiday weekend in Erath

ERATH — The Ertah 4th of July celebration is making a return for the 85th year. COVID restrictions in 2020 rained on their parade, canceling the carnival and all the other events.

"It was very different, it was my senior year and we always have the senior booths to raise money for our class, so we didn't get to do that. We didn't get to have our last year with our friends" said Haylie Rudisill, Miss Fourth of July.

The fireworks display was the only event that was held last year, even though the celebration usually is five days.

"We kind of just kept to ourselves, kept it small with the family," Ryker Duhon said.

Now as restrictions have eased up, the beloved traditions will continue. This includes the water fights between fire departments from the area, the parade, live music, and the carnival rides.

"It's a true street carnival, it's one of the only in Louisiana, it makes it very special to us. Having gone through COVID, and a few storms, it's tremendous to have this back" said Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci.

Rides will open Wednesday night at 6:00 pm. Live music and the carnival will continue all weekend.

The water fights take place Sunday morning at 9:00 am. The parade will roll on Sunday at 5:00 pm, a firework display wraps up the celebration at 9:00 pm Sunday night.

For more information and a complete schedule, including the Fun Run, click here.

