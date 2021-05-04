Third and final 'Lost My Gig' concert happening Tuesday

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, event cancellations and venue closures put a strain on local musicians, many losing income due to lost gigs. In response, several Lafayette organizations partnered to create the 'Lost My Gig' Fund to support local full-time musicians impacted by the pandemic.

More than $40,000 was raised in 2020 for local musicians.

A year later, the third and final 'Lost My Gig' concert is happening Tuesday evening at The Acadiana Center for the Arts. Lost My Gig - The Concert will feature Marc Broussard & Friends, along with special guest performances by Chubbie Carrier, Steve Adams, Julian Primeaux, Ray Boudreaux, and many more.

Doors opened at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

100% of the ticket sales will go to local musicians who applied for the third and final 'Lost My Gig' fundraiser.

Julian Primeaux, who is performing Tuesday night, said the concert is a way to give back to the community and thank them for helping out local musicians during the pandemic and even now. It will also help raise funds for more musicians in need, he added, and raise awareness on the issues and difficulties musicians are facing due to COVID-19.

If you can't make the show, Primeaux said there are several ways to support artists you love: buy their merchandise, give them a little extra tip, purchase their music online, and more.

Primeaux said Tuesday's event is going to be great.

"Money's going to a great cause. People will highly enjoy it; there's a lot of great artists performing. I think it's a good time all around. All the musicians are going to deliver really great performances, especially after being in lock-down for so long."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel