Stuller Inc. hiring more than 200 positions

LAFAYETTE, La. - Locally owned and operated, Stuller. Inc. will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Cecil Picard Center, to fill more than 200 new job openings at its global headquarters in Lafayette.

The 51-year-old company, privately owned by Lafayette native Matthew Stuller, is North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of jewelry and jewelry-related supplies, supplying jewelry professionals with everything they need to operate a business.

To view all the job openings Stuller currently has open visit: Stuller.com/Careers.

2020 was a challenging year in many ways, a global pandemic and seasonal hurricanes to name a couple Despite those obstacles, the company has been able to grow thanks to the support of its customers, according to a spokesperson for the company.

“We are thankful that our customers found new and exciting ways to serve their communities during the pandemic. Their partnership with us has created additional growth opportunities at Stuller. We’re thrilled that our business growth brings new jobs and careers to Acadiana,” says Danny Clark, President.

In late 2020, the company was ranked by Forbes as the best employer in Louisiana. The standing came after a survey of 80,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employees were asked to rank their employers on a variety of criteria, including competitiveness, safety of the work environment, and opportunities for growth.

