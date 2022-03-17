St. Landry School Board to host hiring event March 24

The St. Landry Parish School Board will hold a hiring event next week.

The in-person and online career fair will take place Thursday, March 24 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Positions are open for teachers, counselors and therapists.

A bachelor's degree is required with certification preferred for those applying for any of the available positions.

Interviews will be done by appointment only.

Applications should be submitted before March 21, 2022.

For more information on applying for a position with the St. Landry Parish School Board visit the St. Landry Parish School District website.

See the flyer below:

St. Landry Parish School Board

