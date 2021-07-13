St Landry Parish School Board hosts summer career fair

OPELOUSAS, La. – The St Landry Parish School Board hosted a summer career fair for potential employees on Tuesday.

They were looking to hire paraprofessionals, food service techs, substitute teachers, teachers, custodians, and counselors.

The job fair was held at Park Vista Elementary School cafeteria between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm.

"We offer this job fair typically in the summer in the fall probably around November or December and we offer it again in the spring," said Clark Dunbar, Personal Facilitator. "Typically those job fairs are geared towards teachers. We have incentives for those people who are certified."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel