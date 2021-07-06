Watch

Rebound

Actions

Slemco launches Utility Assistance Program

items.[0].image.alt
SLEMCO/KATC
SLEMCO
Slemco’s plan for upcoming floods in St. Landry, St. Martin Parishes
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:42:03-04

SLEMCO is helping its customers rebound after the pandemic by establishing a Utility Assistance Program.

The program is open to customers facing unexpected challenges in 2020-2021 and not already receiving any type of assistance with their utility bills. Qualifying customers who apply can receive a one-time $200 grant payment to their SLEMCO account.

Requirements include:

  • The application must be in the SLEMCO account holder's name.
  • The SLEMCO customer applying must have experienced one of the following:
  • Job loss in the last year
  • Death of a spouse in the last year
  • Recent medical emergency

Customers can apply for the grant HERE. The application, along with a copy of a current photo ID, copies of your two most recent bank statements, and proof of the qualifying life event must be emailed to erika.thompson@slemco.com. Once SLEMCO has processed your application, you'll be contacted via email to let you know the status of your application.

Grants are awarded monthly on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as monies are available in the Utility Assistance Fund.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.