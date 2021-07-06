Slemco launches Utility Assistance Program

SLEMCO is helping its customers rebound after the pandemic by establishing a Utility Assistance Program.

The program is open to customers facing unexpected challenges in 2020-2021 and not already receiving any type of assistance with their utility bills. Qualifying customers who apply can receive a one-time $200 grant payment to their SLEMCO account.

Requirements include:

The application must be in the SLEMCO account holder's name.

The SLEMCO customer applying must have experienced one of the following:

Job loss in the last year

Death of a spouse in the last year

Recent medical emergency

Customers can apply for the grant HERE. The application, along with a copy of a current photo ID, copies of your two most recent bank statements, and proof of the qualifying life event must be emailed to erika.thompson@slemco.com. Once SLEMCO has processed your application, you'll be contacted via email to let you know the status of your application.

Grants are awarded monthly on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as monies are available in the Utility Assistance Fund.

