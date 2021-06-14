Recruitment event taking place Tuesday at West End Park in New Iberia

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting a recruiting event at West End Park in New Iberia on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for June 15, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm

AWS will assist the public with finding jobs and accept applications for tuition assistance for short term courses, and two and four year colleges.

The event will help residents with the following:

Find a job

Obtain GED/HISET

Further your education

Get tuition assistance

Summer work for youth

Receive on the job training

Build resume

For more information email lesia.handy@acadianaworkforce.org.

