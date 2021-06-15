Recruitment event held Tuesday at West End Park in New Iberia

Acadiana Workforce Solutions held a recruiting event at West End Park in New Iberia on Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for June 15, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm

During the event, AWS assisted the public with finding jobs and accepted applications for tuition assistance for short term courses, and two and four year colleges.

Residents were also helped with the following:

Finding a job

Obtaining GED/HISET

Furthering education

tuition assistance

Summer work for youth

Receiving on the job training

Building resume

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel