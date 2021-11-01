Professional Career Fair set for November 3

The 2021 Professional Career Fair powered by Innovate South will take place on Wednesday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held virtually via the Brazen online software.

Brazen allows job seekers to create a profile, upload a resume, and review participating companies and their job openings. During the event, job seekers will participate in text-based or video chats with hiring managers via smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Participating companies are currently hiring for openings in project management, finance, and accounting, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, marketing, healthcare, sales, and more.

"The professional career fair provides an intimate opportunity for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions," said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA's Manager of Workforce Development. "This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals, early career professionals, and December 2021 graduates to meet with local hiring managers."

The event is hosted by Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Opportunity Machine, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Cox Business, and Rally Marketing as part of the three-day conference, Innovate South.

A current list of participating employers and preregistration information is available at innovatesouth.org/career-fair. Job seekers should register via Brazen and fully complete their profiles, including uploading their resumes, before the event begins.

