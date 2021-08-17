Organizers: Fifth Vermilion Parish Job Fair a success

With more than 35 hiring companies and resource providers in attendance, organizers say the Fifth Vermilion Parish Job Fair was a success.

Held Tuesday morning at St. Theresa Hall in Abbeville, the job fair welcomed career-seeking residents and employers from across Acadiana to find dream jobs and get to know the area's home-grown talent.

Anne Falgout with the Alliance said organizers are optimistic about the results, adding that more than 20 job offers were made to applicants and more than 40 interviews scheduled.

"It was so rewarding to connect the community with the companies that enrich it," Falgout stated.

A variety of jobs was available at the fair, from entry-level healthcare professions to highly skilled laborers.

The Chamber of Commerce's Lynn Guillory said, "The jobseekers were hopeful and several of the employers walked away with good connections. It's a win-win!"

This year's turnout was lower than usual due to COVID-19, but organizers say they and volunteers kept the energy and professionalism high.

"We knew it might be difficult to host an event with new COVID restrictions in place, but whether we had one or one thousand attendees, we were determined to make the experience positive for all who came," Falgout said. "We'll keep communicating with our local businesses and residents, and as long as we're making good connections, we're prepared to do what it takes to bring employers and jobseekers together!"

