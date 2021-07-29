Live music to return to NUNU in August

Arnaudville residents will soon be able to enjoy live music once again at NUNU.

The arts and creative collective recently reopened its doors, and is set to start holding performances again in August.

Two shows are coming up in the next month. The first will be held on Thursday, August 12, and will feature Robert Cline Jr & Tennessee Dixon. Food will be available from NUNU's Creole Food Truck. Scott Mulvahill will perform on Tuesday, August 24, with a special guest appearance by Roddie Romero.

NUNU is open Thursday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and by special appointment.

More information on the organization and upcoming events can be found at nunucollective.org.

